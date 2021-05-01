Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

