LinkEye Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $1.09 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00282808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01114883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.96 or 0.00729222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,528.45 or 0.99893443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

