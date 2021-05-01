Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTMCF stock remained flat at $$0.41 on Friday. 55,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,291. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

