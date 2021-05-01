Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LTMCF stock remained flat at $$0.41 on Friday. 55,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,291. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
