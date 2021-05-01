LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

