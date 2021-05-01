LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. LKQ updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.71. 2,276,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.