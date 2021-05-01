LockTrip (LOC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $206,255.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for $7.88 or 0.00013682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $117.82 million and approximately $206,255.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

