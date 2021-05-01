Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 1,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.