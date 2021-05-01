Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

