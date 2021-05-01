LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.70. 1,343,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,132. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

