Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.64. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 3,920 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUCRF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

