Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lufax (NYSE:LU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 7,982,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

