Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.78. The stock has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.