Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.06 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

