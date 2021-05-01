M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Down to $61.22

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.22, but opened at $57.55. M.D.C. shares last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 3,080 shares changing hands.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 19,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

