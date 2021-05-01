Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 240,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

