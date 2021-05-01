Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MNGPF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Man Group stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

