Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Up 95.9% in April

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Manhattan Scientifics stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

