Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE MN opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

