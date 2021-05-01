Mapfre’s (MPFRF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapfre from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$2.09 during trading on Friday. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

