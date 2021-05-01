Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 83,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,594,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

