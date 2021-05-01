Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

MPX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 43,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,772. The firm has a market cap of $590.14 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

