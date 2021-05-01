Mark A. Turner Sells 30,000 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.