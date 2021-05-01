Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.47.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $137.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

