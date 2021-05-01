Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

