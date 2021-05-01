Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,398 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

