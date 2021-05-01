Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 284.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 602,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.69 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

