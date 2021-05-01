Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Masimo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

MASI opened at $232.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.07. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

