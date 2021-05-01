Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.50.

NYSE MA traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $382.06. 4,043,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

