Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.98.

MTDR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. 2,060,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,827. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

