Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

MTRN stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

