Matt Hotson Purchases 49 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson purchased 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Matt Hotson acquired 55 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £540.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.82. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 63.28 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.