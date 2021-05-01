Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 159.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $94.00 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

