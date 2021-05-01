MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,239,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

