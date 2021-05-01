McAdam LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SENS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

