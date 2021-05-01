McAdam LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

