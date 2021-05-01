McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,321 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

