McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $265.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.65.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.08. 2,640,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,213. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $236.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

