Mdex (MDX) One Day Volume Hits $397.86 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Mdex has a total market cap of $654.47 million and $397.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00005903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00283241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.42 or 0.01079200 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00723576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.03 or 0.99421658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

