Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

MPW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

