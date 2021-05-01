Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.
MPW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.
In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.