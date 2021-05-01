Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

MPW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

