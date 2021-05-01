Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Meggitt stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.