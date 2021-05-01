MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Stuart Naylor Sells 5,918 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.98 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $663.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

