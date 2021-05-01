Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.480-6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.80 billion-$53.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.51 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,225,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

