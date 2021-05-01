Mercury (MER) Market Cap Achieves $3.39 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Mercury has a market cap of $3.39 million and $108,999.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00284750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.07 or 0.01078146 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00718597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.32 or 1.00001940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

