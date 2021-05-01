Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Meredith stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $31.10. 577,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.