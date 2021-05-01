Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 436,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

EBSB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

