Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.840-1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.98 EPS.

MMSI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 373,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

