Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Down 8%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.67. 25,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 386,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $36,165,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

