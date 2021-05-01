MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MCBS opened at $16.01 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $108,693.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,095,118 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock worth $200,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

