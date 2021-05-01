MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

